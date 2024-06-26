Island chef honoured as distinguished alumna by Camosun College

A Comox Valley chef, mentor, guide and advocate for the culinary industry recently was honoured as a distinguished alumnus by Camosun College.

Lesley Stav received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Victoria-based college on June 20, recognizing her 35-year career in the industry. Stav noted in a release that she is most excited about spotlighting the culinary trade.

"Education is a valuable but overlooked asset in the industry. It’s a rewarding and challenging industry and few people stay in it as long as I have. People have to make it work for themselves.”

The annual alumni awards highlight the outstanding achievements of individuals who exemplify Camosun's commitment to excellence and service, and who continue to make significant contributions in their fields. The award recognizes outstanding alumni who have graduated more than 10 years ago.

Stav trained in the culinary arts as a second career, graduating from Camosun College's Culinary Arts program in 1988 and relocated to Vancouver, where she worked in the kitchens of some of the city's most prestigious restaurants.

She returned to Vancouver Island in 2006 and joined the Kingfisher Resort and Spa culinary team in Courtenay. After surviving cancer, she stepped away from the kitchen in 2013 and dedicated her energy to mentoring culinary students and organizing events at North Island College and Vancouver Island University.

She also maintained a connection with Camosun Culinary Arts, supporting instructors and playing a role in the college’s Professional Cook Training Online E-Apprentice Program.

After 14 years as president, she supports the local food community by serving as chair of the North Vancouver Island Culinary Association. Her skills and talents have been recognized beyond her local community. In 2017, Stav was inducted into the Prestigious Honour Society of the Canadian Culinary Federation, one of the highest accolades bestowed upon a Canadian chef. She is only the fifth woman in Canada to receive this recognition.

Stav is also distinguished by her trademark pink chef’s jacket.

“I started my career during a time when chef’s clothes came in one size and it wasn’t mine,” she says. “I discovered this fitted chef’s jacket made by a Vancouver-based apparel designer, and it quickly became my signature look. As I’m usually the person organizing things, my pink chef’s jacket is a way to find me.”

Her advice to new grads and recent alumni reflects her can-do attitude.

“Always help out and volunteer at any opportunity. That’s how you learn and grow. It gives you a chance to meet new people and try new things.”