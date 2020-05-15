This unused BMX track on Homewood Road will be used as a temporary campsite for people experiencing homelessness in Campbell River. Google image

Island city converting unused BMX track into temporary homeless campsite

  • May. 15, 2020 4:30 p.m.
  • News

The City of Campbell River is providing a site on an unused BMX track to serve as a temporary campsite for people experiencing homelessness in Campbell River.

Work will soon begin to prepare the site that will support provincial public health orders and provide up to 25 appropriately-distanced camping sites for people experiencing homelessness in Campbell River.

The city intends to clear and grade the former BMX track on Homewood Road and make basic services available at that location, while provincial COVID-19 restrictions for physical distancing are in place.

The initiative is being developed with local social service organizations, including BC Housing. Plans are in the works to arrange for a local organization to manage and operate the site, and to provide as many support services as possible on site. Services could include regular meals, social supports and health services, including visits from doctors and nurse practitioners.

The city will provide preliminary information to nearby businesses and residents next week, including who to contact with any questions or concerns.

“Around the world, people are trying their best to respond to the extremely challenging situation caused by this virus. The province has asked communities across British Columbia to come up with initiatives that best address the local needs of people experiencing homelessness. The entire community benefits when we take action to protect our most vulnerable with this temporary safer camp location during the pandemic,” Mayor Andy Adams said in a press release.

“With limited local capacity to manage multiple emergency housing responses, community service organizations are pulling together to support people in a low-barrier, central location, where camping will be permitted and monitored to minimize the risk posed by this virus,” said city manager Deborah Sargent “People are already camping in the woods and along trails in this area. Setting up a site that provides appropriate physical distancing will better protect the health of these vulnerable people and reduce the demand on our medical system. It could also help contain the potential spread of the virus by reducing the need to travel throughout the community each day seeking basic services.”

North Island Medical Health Officer Dr. Charmaine Enns said, “I am very encouraged by this holistic and compassionate response from the community and City of Campbell River. COVID-19 is an increased risk for people who do not have the opportunity to self-isolate in a home so the provision of a location for supported camping is good for the individual and good for the community.”

Island Health and BC Housing have arranged for hotel stays if members of the vulnerable population require time in isolated accommodation due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Housing outreach workers continue to try to arrange suitable long-term accommodation for as many people as possible in Campbell River.

“This continues to be extremely difficult given Campbell River’s tight rental market and the number of people newly seeking rental accommodation following the apartment fire in April,” Adams said. “We deeply appreciate the partnerships with our community social service organizations and all the work they​’re doing to help with both immediate and longer-term solutions.”

In partnership with the city, BC Housing is currently leading two projects that will help provide long-term affordable housing solutions for Campbell River:

  • An affordable housing project for women and children fleeing violence (40-50 units)
  • Supportive housing (up to 50 units) with 24-hour support services, location to be confirmed

RELATED: One day at a time for Campbell River homeless population

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCoronavirusHomeless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Student files class action lawsuit against University of Victoria over parking fees
Next story
B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

Just Posted

Victoria police officer accused of sexual misconduct petitions court to quash public hearing

Complaint dates back to May of 2018, while the officer was off duty in Vancouver for stag party

Downtown Victoria could become an ‘open-air market’ for the summer

Council explores recovery, resiliency options for city amid COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

Student files class action lawsuit against University of Victoria over parking fees

UVic did not refund prepaid parking after pandemic halted classes

Kimberly Proctor’s killer denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

One senior allegedly punches another in dispute over off-leash dog on Nanaimo trail

Incident happened Thursday morning near Glen Oaks Drive

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Ferry sailings from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal to resume June 3

B.C. Ferries says it has chosen to resume service earlier than anticipated

Island city converting unused BMX track into temporary homeless campsite

The City of Campbell River is providing a site on an unused… Continue reading

B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Most Read