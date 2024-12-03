Island communities featured in first-ever Indigenous underwater exploration docuseries

Water Worlds begins airing on Jan. 9

When filmmaker Len Morissette had the idea to spotlight the positive way First Nations and scientists are collaborating to tackle environmental issues in Canada, Campbell River area emerged as a top-choice for the first-ever Indigenous underwater documentary series.

Narrated by internationally acclaimed Cree-Métis actor, Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Echo), Water Worlds takes viewers on a breathtaking, educational journey through Canada's oceans, lakes, and wetlands. The series features locations across Canada as it explores the impact humans are having on aquatic ecosystems that are critical to the survival of all species.

The 13-part documentary series was created, written, and directed by Morissette. He said his goal was to produce an inspiring project built on the principle of Two-Eyed Seeing, which combines traditional Indigenous knowledge with modern science, to explore the planet’s fragile ecosystems – and how to restore their balance through an Indigenous lens.

However, the docuseries does not serve as a critique of how humanity has collectively reached the current state of climate change, Morissette noted. Rather, it examines environmental issues and strives to get people talking. The series also highlights the positive collaboration between First Nations and non-First Nations people in their quest for solutions – what Morrisette calls "true science."

Two of the 13 episodes document the important environmental work done on the revitalization of Pacific Salmon by the grassroots, volunteer-run Oyster River Enhancement Society and the government-run Quinsam River Hatchery. A third episode showcases the efforts of the Artificial Reef Society of British Columbia in establishing artificial reefs between Campbell River and Quadra Island, as well as near Powell River, to combat the global decline of natural reefs.

Episode 9 features the work of the Oyster River Enhancement Society, which selectively harvests salmon to restore Chinook, coho, chum and pinks at the volunteer hatchery on the Oyster River north of Courtenay. The method has been used by First Nations for thousands of years to preserve salmon as a food source.

Maureen Ritter, the lead technician at Canada Cryogenetics Services located in Black Creek, is featured in Episode 10. The episode shows how the extreme cold created using cryogenics is used to preserve and catalogue salmon species in First Nation territories.

"It is cool to showcase how you can take the traditional knowledge of salmon from Indigenous communities and combine it with Western science to assist the fish in so many ways; in bringing the runs back," she said.

Episode 11 follows the members of the Artificial Reef Society as they conduct two dives to explore how sunken ships have transformed into an underwater reef, replacing damaged, lost or depleted reef habitat. It was the first time the divers visited the ship YOGN-82 – which served a critical role for the US Navy during their Pacific operations in WWII – since its sinking in 2018.

"You couldn't look left or right without seeing numerous lingcod in various, stages of growth, from juvenile to mature," said Howie Robins, president and CEO of the Artificial Reef Society who dove as part of the documentary. "There were rockfish everywhere. There's another fish called the cabezon, they were so concentrated. I've never seen five of them in one area."

Projects like these align with Indigenous core values such as restoring nature.

"Being part of Water Worlds and demonstrating the ethical value of ship-to-reef programs is so helpful to us," said Robins, adding that often the ships are being sunk in the traditional territories of First Nations and consultation with the nations is what makes their work possible. "It's the tool we need so we can go out in the future to show other First Nations how well these programs work and get their blessings."

Other episodes focus on environmental issues and efforts from Haida Gwaii to Comox Valley, and Canada's largest underground freshwater cave system in Algonquin and Anishinaabe territories. Viewers will witness Indigenous elders collaborating with leading scientists to protect and preserve the planet's waterways for future generations.

Water Worlds begins airing Jan 9, 2025 on Aboriginal Peoples Television Network.