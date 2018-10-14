Island Corridor Foundation to hold a public meeting in Duncan on Nov. 7. (Submitted photo)

Island Corridor Foundation to hold public meetings around Island

First meeting to held in Duncan on Nov. 7

The Island Corridor Foundation will be holding a series of town hall-style discussions around Vancouver Island in November.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

  • November 7, 2018 in Duncan at the Ramada – 140 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan BC 7pm-9pm
  • November 8, 2018 in Langford at the Holiday Inn Express – 318 Wale Road, Colwood, BC 7pm-9pm
  • November 13, 2018 in Courtenay at the Best Western, Westerly Hotel – 1590 Cliffe Ave, Courtenay, BC 7pm-9pm
  • November 14, 2018 in Esquimalt at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in the Crowsnest Room located on the second floor. 1151 Esquimalt Road, Esquimalt BC 7pm-9pm
  • November 19, 2018 in Nanaimo at the Coast Bastion Hotel – 11 Bastion Street, Nanaimo, BC 7pm-9pm
  • November 22, 2018 in Parksville at the Beach Club Resort – 181 Beachside Dr, Parksville, BC 7pm-9pm
  • November 28, 2018, in Port Alberni at the Best Western Plus Barclay – 4277 Stamp Avenue, Port Alberni, BC 7pm-9pm

The discussions will be hosted by the ICF’s new CEO Larry Stevenson, Andrea Thomas, manager of corridor development, and Nicole Norris, the ICF’s First Nations liaison.

The meetings are intended to be informal discussions about the foundation, what it is and what it does, and also to bring everyone up to date on what has been happening with the rail corridor.

Previous story
Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.
Next story
Dying motorcyclist from Coombs gets last-ride tribute

Just Posted

Victoria among Top 10 sunniest Canadian cities

Victoria ranks 6th in sunny days per year

Surge in requests for help, reports of sexual assault since #MeToo

Growing demand for Victoria Sexual Assault Clinic’s services in first year of #MeToo

Growing numbers of Vancouver Islanders get flu shots

In 2017 alone, more than 240,000 people got vaccinated

Vancouver Giants end Victoria Royals’ win streak

Victoria hockey club hosts defending champions Swift Current Wednesday night

Fries, gravy, cheese and goodwill: Victoria hosts Poutine Week

Buy one of the varying versions of this traditional dish and help feed hungry kids

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Court finds that company was ‘careless’ in cutting down 45 trees near Nanaimo

Western Canadian Timber Products ordered to pay $80,000 to private landowners

Dying motorcyclist from Coombs gets last-ride tribute

Friends grant Corinna Pitney’s wish ‘to hear bikes roar, to see leather and chrome’

HPV vaccine does not lead to riskier sex among teen girls: UBC

Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago

VIDEO: Rescued eagle released in Ucluelet

“I’m very confident that he’s going to make it. He’s done very well.”

Koreas agree to break ground on inter-Korean railroad

The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Flash floods kill at least 7 people in southwest France

Flash floods have left several people dead in southwest France, with roads swept away and streams become raging torrents as the equivalent of several months of rain fell overnight, authorities said Monday.

Trump to visit Florida, Georgia; search ongoing for missing

The death toll from Michael’s destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17.

Most Read