The Farm Fresh website makes it easy to connect with local farmers. (Courtesy Farm Fresh)

The Farm Fresh website makes it easy to connect with local farmers. (Courtesy Farm Fresh)

Island Farm Fresh Guide lets residents explore local product

Guide appears in this week’s edition of Black Press Media newspapers from Duncan to Victoria

As farmers dig into the growing season, shoppers can start perusing their products with the 35th edition of the Island Farm Fresh Guide.

The Island’s guide to local farms since 1987, the Southern Vancouver Island Direct Farm Marketing Association that creates the guide represents roughly 70 farms on the Island and Gulf Islands.

“With everything we’ve been through during the pandemic it’s important to celebrate the milestones we can and this year we’re excited to present our 35th edition,” said Dan Ponchet, association president. “We’ve come a long way since publishing that first guide back in 1987 but our mission has always remained the same. We’re here to connect residents with local farmers because there’s nothing better than farm fresh products.”

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria farmers hopeful despite strain of COVID-19 pandemic

With everything from fresh produce and berries to wines, cheeses, sauces and more, farmers produce everything at the local level.

“Supporting local businesses has never been more important and when you buy direct from the farm, you’re not only supporting local business, you’re also helping our local farm families grow – in more ways than one,” Ponchet said.

The 35th annual Island Farm Fresh Guide will soon be available at local farms and at a number of the businesses that support the farming community. It’s also in this week’s editions of Black Press Media community newspapers in the region: Goldstream Gazette, Oak Bay News, Victoria News, Saanich News, Peninsula News Review, Sooke News Mirror and Cowichan Valley Citizen.

READ ALSO: 30 seconds with strawberry farmer Rob Galey

For those exploring the region outside their home community, the information is also available online at islandfarmfresh.com. Features include directions, each farm’s offerings, pictures and more – as well as local farmers’ markets and what’s in season.

READ ALSO: Sooke’s historic Woodside Farm sold to local couple

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Transition Sooke calls for slower growth rate

Just Posted

The Farm Fresh website makes it easy to connect with local farmers. (Courtesy Farm Fresh)
Island Farm Fresh Guide lets residents explore local product

Guide appears in this week’s edition of Black Press Media newspapers from Duncan to Victoria

Sooke’s Whiffin Spit in a blaze of glory. (Pete Knight photo) Whiffin Spit in a blaze of glory. Transition Sooke is calling on the municipality to slow its growth. The group came up with a growth scenario proposal for the Official Community Plan (OCP) which looks different to than the survey scenarios that emerged from the district. (Pete Knight photo)
Transition Sooke calls for slower growth rate

Group submits alternate growth scenario for Official Community Plan review

Colwood mayor Rob Martin celebrates the opening of Meadow Park Green playground in Royal Bay earlier this year. This year’s taxes reflect an increase in maintenance costs for parks, trails, and sewers. (Photo contributed/Jennifer Callioux)
Colwood pitches $100 property tax hike

Parks, trails, and sewer maintenance on the rise

Supporter Gordy Dodd cheers on HeroWork Victoria executive director Trevor Botkin, who will be in a lift for 36 hours beside Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress on April 16 and 17 to raise funds for the organization’s next project, a makeover of the Salvation Army’s Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre on Johnson Street. (Courtesy HeroWork Victoria)
HeroWork Victoria tackles makeover of Salvation Army rehab centre

Executive director to spend 36 hours living in a lift as fundraiser

Naloxone is used to treat opioid overdoses. (Black Press Media files)
Island Health issues overdose advisory for Greater Victoria

The advisory directs bystanders to an overdose to call 911 and administer naloxone

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Restaurant association says patio rules to be clarified

Organ donation form from BC Transplant. (BC Transplant)
POLL: Have you registered as an organ donor?

They number 1.5 million strong and growing. But their numbers still fall… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Titanic was the largest and most luxurious ship in the world. Photo provided and colourized by Jiri Ferdinand.
QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

Titanic sank 109 years ago today, after hitting an iceberg

Two men were seen removing red dresses alongside the Island Highway in Oyster Bay. (Submitted photo)
Two men filmed removing red dresses from trees on highway near Ladysmith

Activists hung the dresses to raise awareness for Vancouver Island’s Murdered/Missing Women & Girls

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

RCMP on scene yesterday at the altercation at the trailer park. (Submitted photo)
Violent altercation at Port Hardy trailer park sends one to hospital

Police say man confronted another over airsoft shooting, then was attacked with a weapon

John Albert Buchanan was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2017 death of Richard Sitar. Pictured here, Buchanan walking to the court in Nanaimo last year. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)
Six years including time served for Nanaimo man in bludgeoning death

John Albert Buchanan sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo for death of Richard Sitar

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Most Read