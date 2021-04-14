Island Farm Fresh Guide lets residents explore local product

Guide appears in this week’s edition of Black Press Media newspapers from Duncan to Victoria

The Farm Fresh website makes it easy to connect with local farmers. (Courtesy Farm Fresh)

As farmers dig into the growing season, shoppers can start perusing their products with the 35th edition of the Island Farm Fresh Guide.

The Island’s guide to local farms since 1987, the Southern Vancouver Island Direct Farm Marketing Association that creates the guide represents roughly 70 farms on the Island and Gulf Islands.

“With everything we’ve been through during the pandemic it’s important to celebrate the milestones we can and this year we’re excited to present our 35th edition,” said Dan Ponchet, association president. “We’ve come a long way since publishing that first guide back in 1987 but our mission has always remained the same. We’re here to connect residents with local farmers because there’s nothing better than farm fresh products.”

With everything from fresh produce and berries to wines, cheeses, sauces and more, farmers produce everything at the local level.

“Supporting local businesses has never been more important and when you buy direct from the farm, you’re not only supporting local business, you’re also helping our local farm families grow – in more ways than one,” Ponchet said.

The 35th annual Island Farm Fresh Guide will soon be available at local farms and at a number of the businesses that support the farming community. It’s also in this week’s editions of Black Press Media community newspapers in the region : Goldstream Gazette, Oak Bay News, Victoria News, Saanich News, Peninsula News Review, Sooke News Mirror and Cowichan Valley Citizen .

For those exploring the region outside their home community, the information is also available online at islandfarmfresh.com. Features include directions, each farm’s offerings, pictures and more – as well as local farmers’ markets and what’s in season.

