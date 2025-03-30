Island farmers building food sovereignty by supplying local restaurants

Food sovereignty starts in local fields and ends on the plate, but not all plates are served at home

Local food sovereignty starts with the farmer, but farmers are only one part of the system.

At the end of the day, that food has to end up on the plate. While those plates can be served at home kitchens and dining rooms, local restaurants are also a very vibrant and important part of a healthy food system.

That's why a group of Comox Valley farmers have teamed up to provide a reliable supply of food to those restaurants.

As Canadians increasingly prioritize buying local, a new initiative is making it easier for chefs to access fresh, sustainably-grown food from nearby farms. The Comox Valley Farmer Collab, a group of small-scale farms from Black Creek and Merville, has joined forces to provide a reliable supply of high-quality, seasonal produce to local restaurants.

"Food sovereignty is key to the future of food," said Mariette Sluyter of Whitaker Farm, one of the participating farmers. "A strong local food system relies on good partnerships between farms and restaurants. These connections help ensure people have access to fresh, sustainable ingredients while keeping our communities strong."

The group is simplifying local food sourcing by offering chefs a single weekly fresh sheet. This means one delivery, and one invoice, which makes it as seamless and easy as ordering from a distributor, but without sacrificing quality or transparency.

"We know chefs are incredibly busy, and sourcing from multiple farms can be time-consuming," said Jill Lamberts of Shorewolf Farm. “By working together, we make it easier for chefs to get the best local ingredients without the extra hassle.”

This farmer-led approach ensures chefs can plan their menus with confidence, knowing they have a steady supply of delicious seasonal ingredients. The initiative currently includes 13 farms, with more joining as the season progresses.

In addition to providing chefs with a greater variety of produce than any single farm could supply alone, the collaboration supports small farmers by ensuring consistent sales, helping them focus on what they do best — growing food. "This collaboration lets us focus on farming while making sure chefs get what they need, when they need it," said Rachel Ma of Fiddle Creek Farm.

"This isn’t just about convenience — it’s about strengthening our local food network," said Executive Chef Jonathan Macdonald of Kingfisher Resort and Spa. "Knowing that I can rely on a steady supply of fresh, local produce makes menu planning easier and ensures my customers get the best ingredients available."

Chefs, caterers, and food service providers interested in enhancing their menus with high-quality, local produce can contact the Comox Valley Farmer Collab at comoxvalleyfarmercollab@gmail.com or call Lamberts at 250-650-4878 to get involved.