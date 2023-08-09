Island firefighter recovering after ‘seemingly unprovoked assault’ at fire scene

City releases update on condition of firefighter injured while attending house fire in Courtenay

A volunteer firefighter who was assaulted during her response to a structure fire in Courtenay is recovering at home.

An outpouring of concern from residents prompted the City of Courtenay to release a statement on the unidentified firefighter.

“The Courtenay Fire Department would like to thank the public for the outpouring of support after one of their firefighters was recently assaulted,” reads the statement. “On August 4, 2023, a volunteer firefighter was the victim of a seemingly unprovoked assault while she was in the process of putting on firefighting equipment in preparation to respond to a structure fire. This should offer some clarification to some of the misinformation being shared via social media.

“Following the assault, the firefighter was taken to hospital for medical treatment and thanks to the swift action of surrounding firefighters, the suspect was subdued until police arrived. The Comox Valley RCMP is investigating and arrested the suspect at the scene. Investigators are still gathering evidence, which includes dashcam footage from a nearby fire truck. The volunteer firefighter is recovering from her injuries at home.”

