Island First Nation condemns comedy show, calls timing an insult

Danger Cats troupe accused of racism has show scheduled 4 days before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The K'ómoks First Nation has made a statement in opposition to an upcoming show put on by the Danger Cats, a comedy troupe whose make jokes about Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls.

The group was in the news in February when a scheduled performance at Rick Bronson’s House Of Comedy in New Westminster was cancelled due to backlash over t-shirts belittling the victims of serial killer Robert Pickton.

The statement says that "K’ómoks First Nation remains steadfast in our opposition to any form of racism, hate, and discrimination. It has come to our attention that the controversial Albertan “comedy” troupe, Danger Cats, has rescheduled their event for September 26, at an undisclosed location in Comox — just four days before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation."

The day is meant as a time for all Canadians to honour the resiliency and strength of survivors of residential schools, remember those who never returned home, and reflect on the enduring impacts of colonial violence on Indigenous communities. It is a day dedicated to acknowledging the truth of Canada’s past and committing to the work of reconciliation.

"The timing of this event is an insult to the purpose of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation," the statement from KFN says. "By attempting to profit from making light of the horrific crimes committed by Robert Pickton, including the murders of Indigenous women and other women who were his victims, the Danger Cats troupe continues to perpetuate harmful stereotypes and trivialize the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). The tragic loss of Indigenous women and the ongoing crisis of MMIWG must not be reduced to a punchline."

The Nation also called on the community to take a stand against this event and to "prevent our town from becoming a platform for spreading messages of hate and division."

"Hosting such an event at any time is unacceptable – but doing so in the lead-up to a day dedicated to truth and healing further undermines the values of respect and reconciliation that we strive to uphold."

The statement calls on venues to "reconsider and cancel" engagements with performers who "trivialize gender-based violence and perpetuate harmful stereotypes," and says that "this is not just a matter of free speech; it is about the collective responsibility we have, to protect the dignity and safety of all members of our community."

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells posted to Facebook in opposition to the event, saying that "I stand with K’ómoks First Nation statement against the Danger Cats who profit from jokes about the mass murder of indigenous women. Racism, hate and discrimination have no place in our community. I have confirmed that no rentals have been made at city facilities for this group."

The Comox Valley Regional District also published a statement, saying they stand with the K'ómoks First Nation against hate speech.

“Actions and words that spread harmful ideologies are not welcome here. Entertainers that visit our community must understand that presenting content which is anti-Indigenous, racist and makes light of gender-based violence constitutes hate speech and that will not be tolerated,” said CVRD Board Chair Will Cole-Hamilton. “Our community will not be the platform for profiting from tragic events. We need to stand together and stop the spread of hateful messages rather than sitting silently.”