Island Health service disrupted by global technology outage

Companies around the world affected by outage caused by a bad software update

Island Health is currently affected by the global technology outage.

The outage is impacting Crowdstrike, a security software system and many companies around the world.

"The B.C. health system has been impacted by the global Crowdstrike disruption," a statement reads on Island Health's website. "We have implemented contingency plans to ensure that our health care services remain operational and that patient care is not disrupted to the best of our ability."

Island Health is asking no one calls the hospital switchboard at this time.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) on southern Vancouver Island is also affected by the outage.

More to come.