Island Health aims to recruit new staff for West Coast General Hospital

Health authority says it is investing more than $4 million in Port Alberni facility

Island Health says it is investing more than $4 million into West Coast General Hospital (WCGH) to recruit more health-care workers in Port Alberni.

The health authority says it is hoping to add more than 17 full-time positions to the WCGH team. The total investment is $4.1 million, a more than 20 percent increase in the site’s annual clinical operating budget.

Island Health’s latest recruitment campaign is aimed at attracting a variety of clinicians and administrative staff to enhance and strengthen clinical services provided to Port Alberni residents through an integrated model of care.

Dr. Greg dePape, the medical director for Alberni-Clayoquot and the Division Head of Family Practice for WCGH, said the hospital’s team of frontline health-care providers and support workers has faced the challenges of the summertime Highway 4 closures, as well as a nationwide shortage of health-care workers.

“These additional resources will strengthen our ability to provide those services and better support our staff and medical staff in improving access to health care for Port Alberni residents,” said dePape.

Earlier this year, the City of Port Alberni agreed to approach the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) about forming a joint task force to recruit and retain new medical staff in the Alberni Valley. Island Health says it will continue working with community partners to recruit and retain health-care staff and physicians in Port Alberni.

“We recognize the invaluable contributions of frontline health-care and support staff in our local hospital and the critical role they play in providing a safe and nurturing environment for patients,” said Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions. “This investment demonstrates a commitment to providing comprehensive care by enhancing the capacity of our hospital to deliver exceptional care and improve the overall patient experience.”

New positions at WCGH will include nursing staff, acute respiratory therapists, social workers, unit clerks and administrative assistants.

