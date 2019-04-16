Island Health confirms no new measles exposure

The Victoria Butterfly Gardens, the Walmart Supercentre on Saanich Road and Selkirk Montessori School have been deemed safe after Island Health confirmed there were no possible measles exposures at these sites. (Black Press Media file photo)

The latest suspected measles case has come back negative according to Island Health and potential exposure sites are no longer a risk.

On April 15 possible measles exposures were reported at Selkirk Montessori School along with the Victoria Butterfly Gardens on April 10, and the Uptown Walmart Supercentre on Saanich Road on April 11 and 12 — these sites have now been deemed safe.

READ MORE: Possible measles exposure at Victoria school

Penny Barner, executive director of Selkirk Montessori, said the school received an email on April 14 alerting them there was “a high probability” that a sibling of a student may have been exposed to measles. The school then contacted Island Health and began the a measles exposure protocol.

To prevent further transmission, unvaccinated students were asked to stay home until May 3 since symptoms can take up to 21 days to appear, that has since been rescinded.

RELATED: Island Health confirms new case of measles in Greater Victoria

There have been six confirmed measles cases on Vancouver Island.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Anyone who develops symptoms is encouraged to contact their health care provider before visiting the clinic so precautions can be made to prevent transmission.