Island Health confirms new case of measles in Greater Victoria

The new case brings at least two measles exposure sites in Central Saanich

Two more confirmed measles exposure sites have been identified. (File photo)

Island Health says there is one more confirmed case of measles, and two ensuing cases of measles exposure in Greater Victoria.

This is the third case of measles on the Island and the 23rd confirmed case across B.C. since the beginning of the year. Two other cases were reported in 100 Mile House, and 18 have been reported in the Lower Mainland.

ALSO READ: Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Both new exposure incidents happened on March 30 between noon and 3 p.m. in Brentwood Bay.

The first exposure site was the Beacon Community Services Thrift Store at 7060 West Saanich Rd.

The second site was at Fairway Market at 7108 West Saanich Rd.

ALSO READ: No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

Anyone who was at either of these locations at these times who is not immunized or incompletely immunized can call the Saanich Health Unit to find out where to get vaccinated. The Saanich Health Unit can be reached at 250-519-5100. Vaccination must happen within six days of exposure.

Island Health is asking people who may have been exposed to measles to monitor symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest a few days later.

ALSO READ: How to find out if you’re vaccinated as an adult in B.C.

If symptoms develop, contact your local health care provider before visiting them to limit exposure to others.

Vaccinations against measles are free for everyone. Two doses of the vaccine are 99 per cent effective.

For more information, you can visit immunizebc.ca/measles or call 811 at any time.

