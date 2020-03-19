Island Health chief medical health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick offers information via social media regarding the decision not to reveal specific locations of COVID-19 cases. (Island Health Twitter image)

Island Health isn’t sharing locations of COVID-19 cases for privacy reasons

Chief medical health officer says novelty of the arrival of the virus will pass

COVID-19 has reached Vancouver Island, but more specific locations aren’t forthcoming, says Island Health.

The health authority released an informational video Thursday afternoon in which Dr. Richard Stanwick, chief medical health officer, addressed the question about where exactly COVID-19 cases are confirmed.

He said that those with COVID-19 are patients and therefore deserve the same respect and privacy as any other patients receiving treatment.

“The information that has been collected to date has largely been used to identify the fact that the virus has arrived on the Island,” Stanwick said. “In short order, there will be multiple cases and the novelty of the arrival of this virus will pass.”

He asked that people respect Island Health’s decision not to reveal details beyond what the health authority provides.

Earlier this week, a Comox Valley doctor revealed that there was a COVID-19 case there and said she chose to share the information due to perceived nonchalance in the community.

The City of Nanaimo said even city officials aren’t being told locations of COVID-19 beyond what the general public is hearing.

“We’ve been vigilant in adhering to the guidance of the provincial government and they are asking us to be consistent and work as a group, a family of municipalities, as opposed to working independently because that will be confusing to the public,” said Jake Rudolph, City of Nanaimo chief administrative officer.

North Island MLA Claire Trevena said whether Vancouver Island’s cases are in Nanaimo, Victoria or Campbell River shouldn’t matter.

“What we all have to do is make sure we’re not spreading it and we’re being responsible,” she said.

READ ALSO: Comox Valley school exposed to COVID-19

READ ALSO: Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Ladysmith Boys and Girls Club

READ ALSO: Nanaimo court closed due to connection to positive COVID-19 case


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel
Next story
Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Central Saanich farmer welcomes pending arrival of foreign seasonal labour

Federal government announced Wednesday up to 6,800 seasonal farm workers can arrive in B.C.

Royals fans encouraged to keep tickets to cancelled games for next year’s season

Final standings for 2019-20 WHL regular season determined using win percentages

Saanich Police arrest man in connection to violent home invasion, find loaded rifle under kitchen table

Police service dog Grimm assisted with the arrest

VicPD suspends bike pick-up program during pandemic

Found bikes can still be reported online

West Shore RCMP search for suspect, victim in Langford assault

Bystander left with head injuries after intervening in assault

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

Island Health isn’t sharing locations of COVID-19 cases for privacy reasons

Chief medical health officer says novelty of the arrival of the virus will pass

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Most Read