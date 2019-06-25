Pemberton Music Festival

Island Health issues safer drug-use tips ahead of music festival season

Health authority aims to reduce overdose risks at festivals

Island Health is looking to reduce the risks of overdoses at festivals this summer.

The health authority issued a news release Tuesday, warning that drugs such as cocaine, heroine, ecstasy, Xanax and methamphetamines can be contaminated with fentanyl or other toxic additives, which can increase the possibility of an overdose.

The authority — which noted the safest way to prevent an overdose is to avoid substances — provided a list of tips to help those who plan to use to stay safe:

  • Know where the harm reduction and first-aid tents are located at the fesitval
  • Ask if drug-checking services are available
  • Don’t mix substances
  • Use with friends and tell them what you’ve taken or believe you’ve taken
  • Know the signs of a fentanyl or opioid overdose
  • Know how to respond to an overdose

The signs of an overdose include slow or no breathing, blue lips and fingertips, unresponsiveness, gurgling or snoring sounds, and pinpoint pupils or clammy skin, according to Island Health.

READ ALSO: B.C. music festival invests in drug-testing tech

Anyone who believes someone is having an overdose should call 911 and the festival’s first-aid staff immediately, clear and open the person’s airway, provide rescue breaths, and carry — and know how to use — a naloxone kit.

Canada’s Good Samaritan Act protects those at the scene of an overdose who call 911 from simple possession charges and from breach-of-probation and breach-of-parole charges in relation to simple drug possession.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
40 cats, kittens surrendered in apparent animal hoarding at Vancouver home
Next story
Crash snarls afternoon traffic on Highway 17

Just Posted

Crash snarls afternoon traffic on Highway 17

Two-car crash in the northbound lane near the Quadra street on ramp

Last remaining Victoria Legion faces $100,000 property tax bill

The Trafalgar/ Pro Patria Branch can’t afford to operate with such high taxes

Downtown Victoria sees 10-fold increase in condo units since 2016

A report by the Downtown Victoria Business Association details ongoing construction trends

West Shore RCMP bust drug lab after fire caused by production of cannabis shatter

View Royal lab near parks and children’s playgrounds, evidence of children in home

Federal government commits $9.1 million toward UVic Indigenous Law building

Contribution supports Canada’s first Canada’s first Indigenous Law program

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

WATCH: Killer whale has the final catch in North Coast waters

Fishing duel sees salmon stolen by eager orca in Prince Rupert waters

40 cats, kittens surrendered in apparent animal hoarding at Vancouver home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Campers hailed heroes in rock face rescue at Vancouver Island provincial park

The campers quickly noticed the man in distress and jumped into the river to swim across.

LETTER: Parent pleads for return of daughters stolen bike

Send your letters to editor@vicnews.com

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Stz’uminus dies from injuries

A male pedestrian was struck in the early morning of June 25

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from Vancouver furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Most Read