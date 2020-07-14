A naloxone kit. (News Bulletin file photo)

Island Health issues Victoria overdose advisory

Health authority warns of increase in overdoses from opioids and stimulants

An overdose alert is in effect across Greater Victoria.

Island Health issued the advisory Tuesday, July 14, warning of an increase in overdoses in both Victoria and Nanaimo from opioids and stimulants. The advisory says there is “increased risk with smoking.”

The notice says to call 911 right away if someone overdoses, provide rescue breathing and administer naloxone if available. Use available overdose prevention centres in Victoria – The Harbour, 941 Pandora Ave. (open daily 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) and Rock Bay Landing at 535 Ellice St. (open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

Island Health also promotes using the Lifeguard mobile app.

Drug users are advised to do a little “tester” hit before taking a regular hit, and stagger use with a friend so someone can respond if needed.

A similar advisory was issued in Cowichan on July 11.

overdose crisis

