Island Health looking to the sky to upgrade medical services delivery

“I am very excited, and my mind’s already going in a million different directions about the ways we could use this to better serve our patients – especially our patients in very rural and remote communities,” said Dr. Dieter de Bruin, executive medical director for Clinical Service Delivery on the North Island.

One application in particular is for easier delivery of lab and pharmaceutical supplies to remote hospitals, such as the one on Cormorant Island. The ferry to Cormorant Island only runs during the day, and not during inclement weather. Having another method of delivery would benefit that community, Island Health said in a release.