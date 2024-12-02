Island Health opens applications for Vancouver Island mental health grants

Up to $450,000 is available for initiatives aimed at improving mental well-being among youth

Island Health and the Pacific Public Health Foundation (PPHF) are now accepting applications for the Youth Resilience Grants program.

Up to $450,000 is available for initiatives aimed at improving mental well-being and building resilience among youth up to age 19 across Vancouver Island.

The program, previously known as the Resilience and Safety Grants, is in its third year. It offers grants of up to $50,000 to support new and innovative projects that help youth navigate challenging life events. Existing or ongoing programs are not eligible for funding.

Eligible applicants include not-for-profit organizations, schools, Indigenous-led organizations, youth-led groups, parent advisory councils, local governments, and community groups.

“These grants are filling a real gap in our system,” said Réka Gustafson, vice-president of Population Health and chief medical health officer at Island Health. “Youth often tell us that what got them through challenging times was their connection [with that] one mentor who made them feel seen or that one program that engaged them when they needed it the most.”

The grants focus on projects that promote connections to supportive adults, a sense of belonging within family, community, or school, cultural connections, autonomy, competence, and purpose, as well as social and emotional skills.

PPHF, which supports public health initiatives in British Columbia, is contributing funding to the program.

Applications are open until Dec. 20. For more information and to apply, visit the Youth Resilience Grants' website at shorturl.at/XUZsf.