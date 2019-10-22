Island Health reminds parents to make sure children are up to date with chickenpox vaccine

Symptoms include fever, aches, tiredness, headache, loss of appetite and red spots on the body

Island Health is reminding parents to make sure their children are up to date on their immunizations after it was reported that a letter to parents warned of chickenpox in an Esquimalt elementary school.

Chickenpox is not a reportable illness, so there aren’t any statistics but it has been noted since immunization started the illness has become much less common.

READ ALSO: Island Health warns of whooping cough at Esquimalt’s Macaulay Elementary

Chickenpox is an infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus with symptoms including fever, aches, tiredness, headache, loss of appetite and red spots on the face, scalp, torso, arms and legs. The spots are very itchy and will look like blisters, filled with clear fluid.

Chickenpox can cause problems for pregnant women, newborns, teens and adults, along with people who have immune system problems that make it hard for the body to fight infections.

While the illness is not normally serious in healthy children, people who have contracted it should avoid new settings to avoid infecting new contacts.

READ ALSO: B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

A child with chickenpox may not need to stay home from school if they are feeling well. Once you’ve had chickenpox, you aren’t likely to get it again but the virus can stay in your body long after you get over the illness. If the virus becomes active again, it can cause a painful viral infection called shingles.

Chickenpox can be spread through sneezes, coughs, by sharing drink and food and through psychical contact with the fluid from a chickenpox blister.

You are at risk for chickenpox if you’ve never had the illness and haven’t been vaccinated. If someone you live with gets chickenpox, your risk is even higher because of the close contact.

Treatments include resting and taking medication to reduce the fever and itching. Soaking in oatmeal baths has been known to help with the itching.

For more information about chickenpox visit www.healthlinkbc.ca/health-topics/hw208307.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Ferries to switch-out Salt Spring route vessel for maintenance
Next story
Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

Just Posted

VicPD return Victoria fugitive from France for attempted murder trial

Sebastien Normandin, 49, charged with attempts to hit former girlfriend with car

MISSING: Sidney/North Saanich RCMP seek help finding Peninsula man

Vincent Olsen was last heard from on Oct. 21

Judge deems enough evidence to prove no consent in Victoria sexual assault

Security camera footage, two witnesses to 2016 incident presented during trial

Colquitz River salmon draw school kids and passerbys alike

Seventy salmon counted passing through the fish fence since September

Island Health reminds parents to make sure children are up to date with chickenpox vaccine

Symptoms include fever, aches, tiredness, headache, loss of appetite and red spots on the body

Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Roughly 18 million people cast their ballots, voting in a Liberal minority government

Alleged RCMP secret leaker must stay with B.C. parents while on bail

Cameron Ortis, 47, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act

Opposition to Trans Mountain won’t change, B.C. minister says

Pipeline projects proceed under minority Trudeau government

Most Read