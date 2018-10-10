Island Health reminds people to get their flu shots early

Nationally, influenza causes over 12,000 hospitalizations per year

Island Health is reminding people to get their flu shots early to keep themselves and others safe. (File photo)

Flu season is back.

Island Health has made flu shots available once again and is reminding people to get their immunizations early to protect themselves and others.

Nationally, influenza causes over 12,000 hospitalizations per year. Certain populations are eligible for a free vaccine including:

Children (6 months to 5 years)

Seniors (65+)

Pregnant women

Aboriginal peoples

People at a high-risk of complications from influenza

Close contacts or caregivers of any of these people

Families with eligible children under 18 are also able to get a free flu shot at a public health clinic beginning on Oct. 29.

Anyone not meeting those criteria can still receive a flu vaccine for a small fee from a family doctor or pharmacist, or any public health unit location.

Immunization locations can be found online at immunizebc.ca/clinics/flu or islandfluclinics.ca

Alternatively, people can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 to find flu vaccination locations.

