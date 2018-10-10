Island Health reminds people to get their flu shots early

Flu season is back.
Island Health has made flu shots available once again and is reminding people to get their immunizations early to protect themselves and others.
Nationally, influenza causes over 12,000 hospitalizations per year. Certain populations are eligible for a free vaccine including:
- Children (6 months to 5 years)
- Seniors (65+)
- Pregnant women
- Aboriginal peoples
- People at a high-risk of complications from influenza
- Close contacts or caregivers of any of these people
Families with eligible children under 18 are also able to get a free flu shot at a public health clinic beginning on Oct. 29.
Anyone not meeting those criteria can still receive a flu vaccine for a small fee from a family doctor or pharmacist, or any public health unit location.
Immunization locations can be found online at immunizebc.ca/clinics/flu or islandfluclinics.ca
Alternatively, people can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 to find flu vaccination locations.
