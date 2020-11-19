Island Health reports COVID-19 exposure at Saanich school

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Lakeview Christian School in Saanich. (Photo via Lakeview Christian School website)

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Lakeview Christian School in Saanich.

According to Island Health, the exposure occurred on Monday, Nov. 16 at the campus located on Cordova Bay Road across from Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park. Notices of school-based exposures are posted to the Island Health website and the health authority contacts the affected families directly through contact tracing and advises them to isolate and monitor for symptoms for two weeks.

Island Health classifies each COVID-19 exposure event by the number of people with lab-confirmed cases; an “exposure” is when one student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious, a “cluster” is when two or more possibly linked cases are confirmed at a school and an “outbreak” is used when transmission of the virus is widespread.

The Lakeview Christian School website says the school is operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church and is attended by children from pre-school through Grade 12.

Black Press Media has reached out to Lakeview Christian School for comment.

