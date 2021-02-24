Island Health reports COVID-19 exposures at Saanich middle school

Island Health has reported possible COVID-19 exposures at Glandford Middle School in Saanich on Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11 and 17. (Google Maps streetview)

Island Health is warning of possible exposures to COVID-19 at a Saanich middle school spanning more than a week in mid-February.

According to the health authority, members of the Glanford Middle School community may have been exposed to the virus on Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11 and 17.

In a social media post on Feb. 20, the Greater Victoria School District said that anyone who may have been exposed will be contacted by Island Health directly in accordance with contract tracing procedures.

Island Health classifies COVID-19 exposure events by the number of confirmed cases. When one student or staff member tests positive, the incident is labelled an “exposure,” while the label “cluster” is used when there are two or more cases in a two-week period and “outbreak” when there are multiple confirmed cases.

COVID-19 Notification: Glanford Middle School has experienced a COVID-19 exposure. The potential exposure dates are February 8, 9, 10, 11 and 17th. Island Health is conducting contact tracing. If a person may have been exposed, Island Health will contact them directly. pic.twitter.com/p4b3lgLs9e — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) February 21, 2021

Per the Island Health website, students who have not been contacted should continue to attend school and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms using their school’s daily health check form or the self-assessment tool at bc.thrive.health.

Nine other Vancouver Island schools have been identified as having COVID-19 exposures in February – three in Courtenay, two in Campbell River and one in Chemainus, Lantzville, Comox and Ladysmith.

