Island Health reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Victoria pub

Possible exposure at Bard and Banker Jan. 23 between 6 and 10 p.m.

Island Health has reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at Bard and Banker on Jan. 23 between 6 and 10 p.m. (Google Streetview)

Anyone who enjoyed a pint at Bard and Banker on Jan. 23 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, Island Health announced Wednesday.

Between 6 and 10 p.m., Island Health says patrons of the popular downtown Victoria pub may have been exposed to the virus. It is asking that anyone who attended the pub on the 23rd monitor themselves closely for symptoms and self-isolate immediately if any appear.

Island Health says its has completed contact tracing and notified anyone who could have been in close contact to self-isolate. Anyone who has not been contacted is not at high-risk of exposure related to this case.

As of Feb. 3, there are 228 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, with 54 of those in the South Island.

