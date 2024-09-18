Island Health reports possible Hepatitis A exposure at Courtenay Dairy Queen

Island Health recommends that people who ate at the restaurant between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sept 10, 12, 13 or 14 get vaccine

Island Health is notifying people about a possible exposure to Hepatitis A at the Dairy Queen location in Courtenay.

The risk of public transmission is low. However, Island Health Public Health recommends that people who consumed food at the restaurant between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sept 10, 12, 13 or 14 should receive a free dose of Hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their last visit to the restaurant.

"For best protection, vaccine should be received as soon as possible," a release from Island Health says. "Immunization reduces the risk of hepatitis A infection if administered no later than 14 days after the possible exposure."

The vaccine is available at the Comox Valley Health Unit, located at 961 England Avenue in Courtenay. No appointment is needed. The centre is open Monday to Friday fro 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Sept. 21 and 22 only). The office is closed from noon until 1 p.m. every day.

People who are outside of the Comox Valley should contact their local health unit. People who have previously been infected with hepatits A, or who have received two doses of the vaccine prior to possible exposure do not need further immunization.

Island Health recommends monitoring for symptoms, which can include yellowing of the skin and eyes, light-coloured stools, loss of appetite, nausea, fever, flu-like symptoms, diarrhea, and pain on the right side of the body, under the rib cage.

"If you feel well, you may carry on with your regular activities including going to work and school," the release says. "If you become sick, do not attend work and seek medical attention."

Hepatitis A is a virus that affects the liver and can cause you to be sick. In some rare cases, it can cause severe sickness. The virus can be passed on to others through food preparation or other hand-to-mouth contact. Hepatitis A illness can take two to seven weeks to develop after exposure and last for up to two months.

"If you notice these symptoms, please seek healthcare and advise providers of the possible contact to hepatitis A at the restaurant."