Kim Hill, left, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination from public health nurse Mary Dunn at the SEAPARC Leisure Complex immunization clinic in Sooke. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Island Health surpasses one million COVID-19 immunizations

Campaign has seen 78 per cent of population immunized; 48 per cent have received two doses

Island Health surpassed a critical milestone on Friday, issuing its one millionth COVID-19 vaccination dose.

The health authority’s COVID-19 immunization campaign has run since December 2020, initially prioritizing frontline staff and vulnerable residents. It has now has administered doses to 78 per cent of those in the Island Health region and fully vaccinated 48 per cent of residents.

As part of the program, more than 3,800 vaccines have been administered to underserved individuals who might otherwise have barriers to access. A total of, 1,044 outreach clinics have been held and more than 21,000 people in roughly 50 First Nations communities have received at least one dose.

“Without the Herculean efforts of our immunization staff and the many supporting teams, as well as our community partners, we would not have been as successful,” Island Health chief medical health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick said in a statement.

Stanwick said he is confident in Island Health’s vaccine supply and is determined to have 85 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

Mass immunization clinics will continue to deliver first and second doses throughout the summer. Everyone aged 12 and older can register at gov.bc.ca.

