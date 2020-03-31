Island Health to use Saanich recreation centre to support pandemic needs

As with many things during this global pandemic, Cedar Hill Recreation centre is changing to help support the community’s needs.

Island Health stated they were in the process of opening referral-only assessment clinics across the Island, including one at the Cedar Hill Recreation centre.

Family doctors and nurse practitioners, who have completed a virtual assessment, can refer people who have COVID-19 symptoms and require a face to face assessment. According to Island Health, these facilities will be used for people “who have more mild COVID symptoms but are not sick enough to attend the emergency department.”

“They are safe places to perform in-person assessments when determined necessary,” stated Cheryl Bloxham, spokesperson for Island Health, adding they are also working with 811 to ensure people who don’t have a doctor can have access to this service if required.​ “It’s important for people to understand, these are referral-only clinics.”

Recently, Island Health has opened a number of testing clinics for people who are symptomatic and meet the BC Centre for Disease Control testing criteria guidelines, which includes people who are hospitalized or likely to be hospitalized, health care workers, residents in long term care or are part of an investigation for a cluster outbreak.

The assessment sites are different in that they are for symptomatic patients, who have been referred for “further assessment to guide their care.”

For information on how to care for your self if you develop symptoms visit healthlinkbc.ca or to access a self assessment tool visit bc.thrive.health.

As of March 30, there are 970 confirmed cases if COVID-19 in the province, with 19 deaths. There are 67 cases on Vancouver Island.



