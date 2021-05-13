Pixabay

Pixabay

Island Health: two doctors, new clinic space to avert Port McNeill health crisis

Island Health has leased space to use as an immediate clinic location to avert health crisis

Longstanding fears of a looming health care shortage in Port McNeill may have finally been addressed.

Island Health announced in a media release this morning that it has secured two temporary physicians and leased space within the community to ensure residents of the region have continued access to primary care services.

The move appears to address ongoing concerns tied to the departure of one of the community’s two current physicians this month and the continued viability of the private clinic operated by the other.

“Beginning in May, Dr. Nicole Bennett-Boutilier will provide temporary primary care services, as well as coverage at Port McNeill Hospital. In June, Dr. John Fitzgerald will begin providing temporary primary care services,” the release states.

Island Health also noted it has leased space at 1584 Broughton Blvd in Port McNeill to use as an immediate clinic location to support primary care appointments while a long-term model is developed.

“It is important to note this location is not a walk-in clinic and will be for booked appointments only. The two physicians will also support the Port McNeill Medical Collaborative, which will remain open and continue to provide primary care appointments at this time.”

The Collaborative’s Dr. Prean Armogam will continue to work at the Port McNeill Medical Clinic. Island Health thanked him for his continued leadership and commitment to providing health care services to the community.

“Island Health remains committed to the vision of establishing a health authority owned and operated primary care clinic in Port McNeill,” stated the release. “A recent Request for Proposals for suitable clinic space has closed and the process is underway. The support of the two additional physicians and use of the leased space are considered an interim solution while the new primary care model is established and recruitment of permanent physician coverage continues.”

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom was pleased to hear the announcement from Island Health. She said that together with the ‘Namgis First Nation (from nearby Cormorant Island), the town will continue to work with Island Health to determine a better model of health care for our region.

“While we still have work to do for our long term future, we are pleased at the relatively swift progress being made to remedy the current physician crisis. We’d like to thank residents for their patience and Dr. Armogam for doing what he is able to meet daily health care needs.”

RELATED: Solution pending to Port McNeill health care uncertainty?

RELATED: Departing doctor cuts Port McNeill staffing in half, raises questions about clinic’s future

RELATED: Port McNeill Medical Clinic says it will stay open after closing services

More info about health care services in Port McNeill

Island Health is working with multiple physician partners and groups to ensure ongoing physician coverage at Port McNeill Hospital. In partnership with the remaining local physician, physicians from neighbouring communities and physician locums, physician coverage has been scheduled for the hospital.

Beginning May 19, people who want to see either Dr. Bennett-Boutilier or Dr. Fitzgerald can phone 1-866-956-2007 to schedule appointments.

First Nations communities and individuals can also access the First Nations Health Authority’s First Nations Virtual Doctor of the Day services from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week. Indigenous people and their family members can access the program to address their health and wellness needs. Please call 1-855-344-3800 to book an appointment.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HealthcareIsland Health

Previous story
Uttering threats increase by 47% in Sooke: police
Next story
Island’s daily COVID-19 case count drops below 10 for just the second time in 2021

Just Posted

Saanich police used a drone to investigate a fatal crash in the 5200-block of West Saanich Road on Feb. 4, 2021. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Police determine speed, impairment not factors in fatal West Saanich Road crash

Driver who died veered across center line into oncoming traffic for unknown reason, police say

Saanich police arrested wanted man Tyrae Fownes on May 11. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Saanich police, K9 unit arrest man wanted for assault, uttering threats

Tyrae Fownes was the subject of wanted persons alert on April 28

A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Island’s daily COVID-19 case count drops below 10 for just the second time in 2021

Province reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island Wednesday

This rendering shows the proposed warehouse for lands under the authority of the Victoria Airport Authority near a Sidney residential neighbourhood. (York Realty/Submitted)
Sidney asked to show patience about identity of would-be warehouse operator

President of York Realty says nobody is trying to hide anything

Saanich police reported an increase in violent crimes and a drop in traffic incidents in the first three months of 2021 compared to the final quarter of 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police report increase in violent crimes during first quarter of 2021

More domestic violence, less property crime and distracted driving compared to end of 2020

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

The protected two-way bike lanes on Harbour Road, linking the Galloping Goose Trail with the Johnson Street bridge. (Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you agree with the City of Victoria’s direction on the expansion of bike lanes?

The City of Victoria is rolling along with plans to expand its… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Brian Peach rescues ducklings from a storm drain in Smithers May 12. (Lauren L’Orsa video screen shot)
VIDEO: Smithers neighbours rescue ducklings from storm drain

Momma and babies made it safely back to the creek that runs behind Turner Way

Signage for ICBC, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
$150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers

Pixabay
Island Health: two doctors, new clinic space to avert Port McNeill health crisis

Island Health has leased space to use as an immediate clinic location to avert health crisis

Police investigate a fatal 2011 shooting in a strip mall across from Central City Shopping Centre, which was deemed a gang hit. The Mayor’s Gang Task Force zeroed in on ways to reduce gang involvement and activity. (File photo)
COVID-19 could be a cause in public nature of B.C. gang violence: expert

Martin Bouchard says the pandemic has changed people’s routines and they aren’t getting out of their homes often, which could play a role in the brazen nature of shootings

A poignant Pandemic Postcard Project submission has led Lesley Wright and Graham Hughes of Literacy Alberni on a new path toward anti-racism education. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
‘I am not a virus’: How one postcard sparked a Vancouver Island pushback against racism

Literacy Alberni receives $50K in funding to create web-driven system for reporting racism

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Most Read