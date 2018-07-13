Island Health has released five steps to stay safe when taking drugs at festivals this season. (Gazette file photo)

Island Health urging safe drug use at festivals

Five tips offered to stay safe

With Rock the Shores and a number of other music festivals just around the corner, Island Health is urging festival-goers to be vigilant to reduce the risk of an overdose this season.

“Many substances (ie. cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and meth, etc.) have been found to be contaminated by fentanyl or other toxic additives, increasing the possibility of a serious overdose,” said Island Health in a release, noting the only way to prevent an overdose is to avoid taking substances altogether.

RELATED: Island Health takes proactive steps to reduce drug overdoses at music festivals

Should festival-goers decide to consume drugs and alcohol, there are five steps to stay safe.

Island Health suggests locating the harm reduction and first-aid tents when arriving on site. If using, take one substance at a time and don’t mix it with alcohol. People should use in the presence of friends, letting them know what drugs have been taken.

Friends should also be on the lookout for signs of an overdose which include slow or no breathing, blue lips and fingertips, unresponsive to noise, name or pain, gurgling or snoring sounds, pinpoint pupils or clammy skin.

RELATED: Drug overdoses continue to kill more than 3 people each day in B.C.: Coroner

If someone is suffering an overdose, call 911 and festival first-aid, clear and open their airway, provide rescue breathing and administer naloxone and continue rescue breathing after as well.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, 620 people have died in the province due to illicit drug overdoses so far this year. Victoria continues to have one of the highest number of deaths with more than 34.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice
Next story
Saanich cyclists on dangerous path during summer

Just Posted

Saanich camp leader plans to defy new eviction notice

Notice prohibits campers from remaining in Regina Park between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Island Health urging safe drug use at festivals

Five tips offered to stay safe

Saanich cyclists on dangerous path during summer

ICBC says crashes involving cyclists rose in 2017 while injuries fell

UVic man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

UPDATE: Victoria police safely locate missing 13-year-old girl

Maisie Bodrug was reported missing at 10 a.m., VicPD tweeting at 3:30 p.m. the teen had been found safe

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire grows to 200 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

Most Read