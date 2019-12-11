Island Health, Victoria Hospice announce 15 more patient beds for end-of-life care at Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Screengrab)

Island Health, Victoria Hospice fund 15 more patient beds for end-of-life care at Royal Jubilee Hospital

New patient beds in hospice and acute palliative care to be in place by spring 2020

Hospice and palliative care beds will nearly double by spring in Victoria.

Island Health, in partnership with Victoria Hospice, will add eight new community hospice beds to Victoria Hospice, for a total of 18 beds, and seven new acute palliative beds, for a total of 16 beds, to create a new palliative and supportive care unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Community hospice beds are for patients nearing the end of life whose primary goal is comfort. Acute palliative care beds are for patients at various stages of life-limiting illnesses, who have complex symptom-management needs.

“Our government is committed to providing British Columbians with high quality, compassionate and accessible palliative and end-of-life care,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health during the announcement Wednesday.

“Our loved ones deserve access to the services that ensure they are comforted and cared for by highly trained staff,” said Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake. “This expansion at the Royal Jubilee Hospital means people will receive the care they deserve when they need it most.”

This expansion brings the government’s investment through Island Health for palliative and end-of-life care to $5.8 million annually in Greater Victoria. The new services are scheduled to be in place by spring 2020.

More to come…

