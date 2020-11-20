Island Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Victoria pub

Health authority says risk is low for those at this location during exposure time

Island Health is notifying people who attended Irish Times Pub about possible COVID-19 exposure.

The possible exposure occured Nov. 13, between 5 and 8:30 p.m. at the downtown Victoria pub.

If you were at this location during this timeframe, it does not mean you will develop COVID-19.

The possible exposure is believed to be low, but out of an abundance of caution, Island Health asksy anyone who was there during that time to monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop, self-isolate immediately and seek testing.

READ ALSO: Royal Jubilee COVID-19 patient recalls being so weak he ‘couldn’t get out of bed’

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Victoria residents protest removal of showers, community tent from Beacon Hill Park

According to Island Health, contract tracing has been completed and anyone identified as a close contact has been instructed to self-isolate.

If you have not been contacted by Island Health, you did not have a high-risk exposure related to this case. No ongoing COVID-19 risk from this exposure has been identified.

Anyone who develops any symptoms of COVID-19, should seek testing and self-isolate.

For more information visit islandhealth.ca/covid-19.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus