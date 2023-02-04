Island Health’s Code Hack returns to help improve health care

Code Hack takes place at Royal Jubilee Hospital from March 10 to 12

More than 100 people from different walks of life gather at Royal Jubilee Hospital for Code Hack 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health is searching for 100 people to take part in a design sprint to come up with ideas to improve health care.

The event is called Code Hack and it is taking place at Royal Jubilee Hospital from March 10 to 12.

Participants will be able to use Island Health’s simulation lab, including mannequins powered by wireless technology to replicate medical situations, a 3D printer and programmable Wi-Fi enabled microchips.

Teams will compete to come up with new concepts and prototypes that help solve health-care challenges.

Monday (Feb. 6) is the registration deadline.

The winners will be able to continue working on their prototype with Island Health’s innovation lab and other community partners.

Island Health says they are looking for creativity, innovation and energy that will translate into real-world solutions.

Those interested in taking part in Code Hack can register at islandhealth.ca/codehack.

Greater VictoriaIsland Health