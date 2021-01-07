Island Health’s daily COVID-19 case count reaches record high

Island Health reached a bleak landmark Wednesday with a record high number of new COVID-19 cases reported in one day.

On Jan. 6, B.C. public health officials announced 28 new cases in the Island Health region – a three-case jump from the previous record of 25 new cases reported near the end of November. At least nine people within the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and two are in critical care.

The health region has seen 1,029 cases and 12 deaths since the pandemic began. Some of the first vaccine doses in Island Health were administered in December to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and long-term care workers.

Current public health orders – which limit gatherings, travel and group activities of all kinds – are set to expire at midnight on Jan. 8. Provincial health officials are expected to address this at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 update recorded a total of 625 new cases across the province and eight more deaths.

