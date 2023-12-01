 Skip to content
Island Health’s first mobile CT scanner has arrived in Port Hardy

Patients used to have to travel all the way to Campbell River to have access to a CT scanner
Tyson Whitney
(Island Health Facebook photo)

After being announced back in January, Island Health’s first mobile computed tomography (CT) finally arrived in Port Hardy on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

“Our teams will now begin the process of installation, testing, accreditation and staff training,” stated Island Health in a social media post. “It’s hoped the first patient scans will take place in December.”

CT scanners use a combination of x-rays and computer technology to take images of the inside of the human body.

Previously, patients would have had to travel all the way to Campbell River to have access to a CT scanner.

About the Author: Tyson Whitney

I have been working in the community newspaper business for nearly a decade, all of those years with Black Press Media.
