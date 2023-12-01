Island Health’s first mobile CT scanner has arrived in Port Hardy

Patients used to have to travel all the way to Campbell River to have access to a CT scanner

After being announced back in January, Island Health’s first mobile computed tomography (CT) finally arrived in Port Hardy on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

“Our teams will now begin the process of installation, testing, accreditation and staff training,” stated Island Health in a social media post. “It’s hoped the first patient scans will take place in December.”

CT scanners use a combination of x-rays and computer technology to take images of the inside of the human body.

Previously, patients would have had to travel all the way to Campbell River to have access to a CT scanner.