Island Highway Chemainus River bridge work should wrap end of February

The anticipated completion date for the project is late February, 2025

Work on side-by-side bridges that span the Chemainus River on the Trans-Canada Highway is scheduled to be completed by the end of February. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Work on side-by-side bridges that span the Chemainus River on the Trans-Canada Highway is scheduled to be completed by the end of February. (File photo by Don Bodger) Advertisement

Drivers in Chemainus should continue to expect lowered construction speed zones as work progresses on the Chemainus River highway bridge project.

Bridge maintenance began in June 2023 on Highway 1 (Trans-Canada Highway) between Mt. Sicker Road and Fuller Lake Road. The work includes seismic upgrades, deck and joint replacements, and recoating of the southbound truss bridge.

Kingston Construction Ltd., the company responsible for the repairs, experienced delays in the fall of 2024 due to a supply issue with bearings but concrete repairs and bearing replacement on the northbound arch bridge are complete. Work is now underway to replace the bearings on the southbound truss bridge and traffic is currently being diverted to the adjacent northbound bridge.

These upgrades are the final phase of the renewal project for the bridges and will extend their service life and reliability. This is a $10.4-million project being undertaken by the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

The anticipated completion date for the project is late February, 2025.

Drivers can check road and traffic conditions on the DriveBC website. The next project update is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, at 7 a.m.



