Island Highway construction delays traffic in View Royal

Alternate route advised for Dec. 10-11

Delays are part of this construction equation.

Canadian Utility Construction will be carrying out construction work at 252 Island Hwy. (near the View Royal Community Hall) on Dec. 10 and 11.

Lane closures will result in single-lane alternating traffic in that section of View Royal from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the use of an alternate route is recommended.

Emergency vehicles will be given the utmost priority and will have immediate access if required. Traffic control personnel will be in the work zone to assist pedestrians and cyclists.

Motorists should expect delays and are asked to lower their speed and use caution within the work zone.

