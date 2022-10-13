Island Highway section reduced to single lane Friday

View Royal paving work to cause delays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Town of View Royal is warning motorists to expect delays on Friday along Island Highway due to paving work which will see vehicles reduced to single lane, alternating traffic. (Courtesy Town of View Royal)

The Town of View Royal is warning motorists to expect delays on Friday (Oct. 14) due to road works.

Crews will be completing paving work along Island Highway at Shoreline Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All traffic will be reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic, while traffic control persons will be prioritizing emergency vehicles as needed.

Motorists are asked to lower their speed and to use caution when travelling in the area.

