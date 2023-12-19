Island hockey team says warming centre bad for fans, bad for business

Cowichan Valley Capitals unhappy with decision to use adjacent hall as a cold weather shelter

The Cowichan Capitals hockey organization is taking exception to the Heritage Hall at the Cowichan Community Centre being used as an emergency weather centre for unhoused people this winter.

In a letter to the Cowichan Valley Regional District, which made the decision earlier this month to designate Heritage Hall as a place to support the unhoused population in the Cowichan region during extreme weather conditions, Cowichan Capitals president John Dewar said the hockey club understands why the CVRD has put a plan in place to protect the homeless during extreme weather conditions.

RELATED STORY: EMERGENCY WEATHER SHELTER OPENS FOR FIRST TIME IN COWICHAN AS TEMPERATURES PLUMMET

“That being said, as a tenant of the CCC with a current contract in place, we find it extremely wrong that you did not consult or at least advise your tenants prior to making the decision to use the Heritage Hall as a warming centre,” Dewar said.

“Although we do not operate the beer gardens, the Heritage Hall is still a fundamental part of our business operations and this absolutely will cause financial hardship yet again to the Cowichan Capitals.”

Dewar raises a number of concerns about the warming centre being set up in Heritage Hall in the letter, including that handicapped patrons will be extremely hindered on how they can access the arena to view hockey games when the warming centre is open.

He also said there won’t be a washroom available on the CCC’s mezzanine level during these times, numerous season ticket holders and fans have said they will not be allowing their children to come to games any longer as they are concerned for their safety, and the CCC’s beer gardens will be severely impacted.

RELATED STORY: CVRD TO SET UP EMERGENCY WEATHER SHELTER AT COWICHAN COMMUNITY CENTRE

John Elzinga, the CVRD’s general manager of community services, told the board at its meeting on Dec. 13 that staff are preparing a response to Dewar’s letter that will be brought forward at the meeting of the Cowichan core recreation commission in January.

CVRD chairman Aaron Stone said he’ll continue to support staff and the recreation commission on this file as necessary.

“I know staff have been working hard to resolve these issues, and have already made some progress,” he said.

The new emergency warming centre at the CCC was almost at full capacity on its first night of operations on Dec. 12, with 18 people in attendance.

The Heritage Hall, located on the second floor of the CCC, will serve as the warming centre space as required until March 31.

RELATED STORY: COWICHAN COMMUNITY GROUPS APPEAL FOR LOCATIONS FOR EMERGENCY WINTER SHELTERS

Going forward, the emergency warming centre will only be activated when temperatures fall to 2 C or below, coupled with adverse weather conditions such as high wind, rain, or snow.

In his letter, Dewar asked the CVRD what security and safety measures are being implemented so the Cowichan Capitals can respond to the concerns of its season ticket holders and guests, and if the hockey club will be compensated for the loss of fan base and addendum to its lease agreement as the warming centre will have a significant financial impact on them.

He said the Cowichan Capitals can’t pay what it has committed to if it is unable to generate the same revenues on game days due to a change made by the CVRD, which is fully out of the organization’s control.

“The Capitals have been in Cowichan for a long time, and we want to keep it that way,” Dewar said.

“To do that, we need to have great relations in the community and with the CVRD. We really want to make the CCC the place to be in the community again when a Capitals game is on.”