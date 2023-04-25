Jesse Bennett, accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter last year, heads to court in June. (RCMP handout)

Jesse Bennett, accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter last year, heads to court in June. (RCMP handout)

Island man accused of abducting his daughter set to represent himself in trial

Cowichan Valley’s Jesse Bennett went missing for five months last year, court date set for June 5-9

The trial of Cowichan’s Jesse Bennett, charged with abducting his young daughter last year, is set for June 5-9 at the Duncan courthouse.

Jury selection will take place the week before the trial.

Bennett intends to represent himself during the court proceedings.

Bennett is charged with abducting his seven-year-old daughter in January, 2022, after he was directed by the Victoria Family Law Court to give her into her mother’s custody.

The father and daughter went missing for more than five months, and Bennett became the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

The child’s mother, Roget Jade Hall, did not see her daughter again until April 20, 2022, when someone known to the child dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Bennett was arrested without incident on May 24 during a routine traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested

Court

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
Next story
Similarities in testimony from Vancouver officers at Myles Gray inquest

Just Posted

RidgeView Place, then known as Danbrook One, under construction in February 2018. (Black Press Media file)
As evacuated Langford tenants scramble to find housing, who’s to blame for this?

Missing Saanich man Bernard ‘Ben’ Fournier was last seen on surveillance video April 16, walking south on Mill Bay Road. (Courtesy Shawnigan RCMP)
Shawnigan Lake police take over missing Saanich man search after car found

Cots were set up in the hall at Gordon United Church on Goldstream Avenue Tuesday (April 25) night. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford sets up cots in church to help evacuated building’s tenants

BC Ferries has removed the booking fee if you’re travelling for medical reasons. (Black Press Media file photo).
BC Ferries removing booking fee if you’re travelling for medical reasons