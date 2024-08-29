Island man fined $6K after treating puppy like 'punching bag'

Matthew Matanovic, 28, sentenced in B.C. provincial court in Nanaimo after puppy abused and suffered brain bleed

A Ladysmith man, who beat a puppy to the point where it had a brain bleed, has been fined and prohibited from owning animals for 10 years.

Matthew Matanovic, 28, pleaded guilty in March to single counts of causing unnecessary pain and suffering of an animal and causing an animal to continue to be in distress. The charges stem from a December, 2023 incident where Matanovic brought his 11-month-old Labrador retriever to Central Island Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Nanaimo, as it was suffering seizures and unable to walk, judge Brian Harvey recounted at sentencing at B.C. provincial court in Nanaimo on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Harvey handed Matanovic a $6,000 fine, and one year of probation, including 80 hours of community service. He also issued an order prohibiting Matanovic from owning animals for 10 years. The fine must be paid within two years and the community service performed in nine months.

Matanovic admitted to staff that he lost his temper after the puppy had urinated in the house, treating the dog like a "punching bag," punching the dog at least five times and kicking it four times, said Harvey. The dog had laboured breathing, was limping and sustained a brain bleed. Matanovic agreed to surrender the dog after it was treated, which was placed in a foster home.

Brett Webber, Crown counsel, said it was fortunate that veterinary staff were able to treat the dog, but it suffered serious injuries due to Matanovic's "uncontrolled anger." Webber had sought either a fine of up to $7,000 or a 90-day jail sentence.

Dina Diab, Matanovic's lawyer, stated there was no doubt that subjecting a vulnerable animal to violence was problematic, but pointed out that her client brought the puppy to the vet and immediately accepted responsibility.

Subsequently, Matanovic sought counselling to deal with issues, something he pays for out of his own pocket. His father was abusive and he doesn't have a prior criminal history, Diab told the court. Further, her client suffers from a developmental disability and there isn't sufficient evidence as to whether the dog's neurological issues were a result of the beating or pre-existing. Diab sought a suspended sentence and 18 months probation.

Addressing the court, Matanovic said there was no excuse for abusing the puppy and understands the gravity of his actions. He accepts Harvey's sentence and was grateful to the veterinary staff for treating and caring for the pup.

A charge of killing or injuring an animal was stayed by Crown.

The dog is expected to recover, but could still suffer from neurological deficits, said Harvey.