Island man hospitalized with stab wounds, witnesses uncooperative: police

Campbell River RCMP look for witnesses after early morning stabbing

A Campbell Riverite is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times.

The Campbell River RCMP responded to a report at 4:30 a.m. regarding a stabbing near the corner of 13 Ave. and Dogwood Street. Police found a 31-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital. Police say the victim is expected to survive.

Several people were at the scene but were uncooperative. According to the police, the victim did not provide further details. In their preliminary investigation, police determined that the victim and suspect were likely to know each other.

Police say they believe there is an ongoing risk to the general public.

Witnesses can call the RCMP at 250-286-6221 with any information on the case.