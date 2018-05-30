Island man leads police on brief chase on Malahat

Motorcyclist slapped with violation tickets

An Island man has been slapped with a number of tickets and has had his motorcycle impounded after attempting to evade police Tuesday morning on the Malahat.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., when members of the Capital Regional District’s Integrated Road Safety Unit were conducting a speed check in a construction zone on the Malahat.

One of the officers attempted to stop a motorcyclist that going 20 kilometres an hour over the posted 60 km/h limit, and was heading northbound near Aspen Road. Initially it appeared the motorcyclist would pull over and stop, but then he decided to evade police.

“He drove around other vehicles and sped off northbound,” said Const. Mike Halskov with the B.C. RCMP Traffic Services.

Officers radioed ahead to other members, who observed the motorcyclist pulling off by the Malahat Chalet. The driver then got off the motorcycle and fled on foot, however, officers were able to capture him quickly.

The man was served with a number of violation tickets and his motorcycle was impounded. He will also have a future court date, as Halskov said the driver, who is from up-Island, was allegedly prohibited from driving.

Halskov reminded drivers to keep to the posted speed limit in construction zones.

“Motorists out there, please slow down. Obey the construction speed zones as they’re traveling through the Malahat while this construction is underway for their safety and the safety of the people that are doing the work out there,” he said. “They want to get home to their families at the end of the day.”

Most Read