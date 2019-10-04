Starting on May 1 in Halifax, Mat Fee has ridden about 7,200 km, meeting with people along the way and sharing stories of strength a recovery as he travelled. (Cycling for Sobriety/Facebook)

Island man wraps up coast-to-coast BMX ride in support of addiction recovery, ending in Victoria

Mat Fee started his journey on May 1 in Halifax

A coast to coast BMXing journey has almost wrapped up for Mat Fee, who’s been riding since May, as he finishes his final leg of the trip in Victoria on Tuesday, ending at the Legislature building just after noon.

Fee, born in Duncan, set out on the Canada-wide trip in support of the John Volken Academy – a therapeutic recovery community with locations in Seattle, Vancouver and Phoenix – where Fee learned coping tools to overcome his own addiction.

Fee told Black Press Media the end of the trip has been exciting but also bittersweet, as he tries to figure out what to do with his life next after six months away from home.

Fee has ridden about 7,200 km since starting on May 1 in Halifax, meeting with people along the way and sharing stories of strength and recovery as he travelled.

“I’m starting to wrap my mind around what the heck I just did,” he says. “So, that’s pretty crazy.”

RELATED: Cycling for Sobriety: Vancouver Island man rides BMX across Canada

Documenting along the way on social media, Fee shared the ups and downs of his trip and his relationship with recovery, inspiring hundreds. While Fee says it was hard to always be strong enough to stand up and fight the stigma that goes hand-in-hand with addiction, he tried to be open and honest about all the bumps in the road.

“I’ve always struggled with self-doubt … so I’ve really learned I can basically do anything that I want to if I put my mind to it and focus,” he says, adding that is the same message he wants to instill in anyone struggling.

Fee says that as a child he was sexually abused. Too young to comprehend what had happened, he blocked out the memories.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Oak Bay High raises more than $76,000 for Tour de Rock

“I ended up falling in love with drugs and alcohol and that became my life,” he told Black Press Media in June.

Trying various treatment centres, it wasn’t until the seventh time he found a way back to himself at the John Volken Academy.

Before finding the academy, Fee describes a labyrinth of walls with constant, overpowering anxiety that made his life “hell.” During his two years at the academy, Fee recalls writing a letter that changed everything as he began to realize the importance of human connection.

Fee says that while he’s not sure what will come next, he’s already thinking about setting out on another coast to coast trip, this time in the U.S. For now, Fee is focused on getting home and is looking forward to reuniting with his electric guitar and playing heavy metal music as a form of meditation.

“I’m going to turn my guitar amp as loud as it’ll go and I’ll probably play for about five hours straight,” he says with a laugh. “Everyone is going to hate me in the building, but it’s okay.”

For more information on the John Volken Academy visit volken.org.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tour de Rock comes home for grand finale on Friday
Next story
Animal Control rescues distressed dog from an Esquimalt roof

Just Posted

Animal Control rescues distressed dog from an Esquimalt roof

Pepper escaped through a screen window on the second floor leaving her stranded

Mysterious nurdle pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

Pre-consumer plastic pellets lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

McKenzie Interchange work means Friday night lane closures

The southbound closures are expected to last from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Mayors of Victoria and German city of Dortmund meet to talk innovation

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Lord Mayor Ullrich Sierau hope to take environmental initiatives

VIDEO: Top stories in Greater Victoria

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 4 are brought to you… Continue reading

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Most Read