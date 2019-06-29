The Ride for Doug Vancouver Island edition takes place on July 7 and raises funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (Facebook/Ride For Doug)

Island motorcycle ride will raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Former Langford firefighter hoping to increase ridership

Doug Penner was two years old when his world — and his family’s — was turned upside down.

He was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscular degeneration and weakness. It is one of nine types of muscular dystrophy, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Unlike other kids at school, Penner is unable to run or jump but he does love riding on the back of his dad’s motorcycle.

Cam Penner, Doug’s dad, says he has the “roaring thunder of a biker’s resolve,” and started Ride for Doug, an annual motorcycle ride that raises money to help find a cure for muscular dystrophy.

“Doug is, and always will be, my little biker,” Cam says in a statement on the Ride for Doug website.

READ ALSO: West Shore residents dig deep for Muscular Dystrophy

The Penners live in Langley, which is where one Ride for Doug takes place. This year, it was on June 2 and featured 70 bikes and 90 riders. It raised $28,000.

The Vancouver Island edition of the motorcycle ride is soon approaching, slotted for Sunday, July 7.

Kerry Zado, a former Langford firefighter started with the department in 1989 and has been working to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada since then. Firefighters have been involved in raising funds and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy Canada since 1954. Zado participated in the Langley ride and will be in the Island Ride for Doug as well.

“I’ve met so many people affected by muscular dystrophy that I just continue to fight in retirement years,” Zado said.

The funds raised go towards advocacy, finding a cure and better serving people affected by the disorder. An equipment program helps provide people with muscular dystrophy with splints or wheelchairs. Funding also goes towards home renovations to help individuals stay at home longer as opposed to being institutionalized.

“Right now we’re trying to get the province to cover a drug for a certain strain of muscular dystrophy,” Zado said.

Doug, and his family will come to the Island for the ride and Zado said they’re hoping other riders in the area will raise some pledges, ride and enjoy a barbecue afterwards.

READ ALSO: Island revved up for Ride to Live

The ride will start in Langford and will take motorcyclists up to the Chemainus/Ladysmith area and back, using back roads most of the way.

A minimum donation of $20 per person is needed to participate, but Zado said they’re hoping riders will raise more.

Zado said in past years, up to 36 bikes have participated in the Vancouver Island edition of Ride for Doug, but they’re looking to grow that number.

This year, he’s hoping $5,000 will be raised.

“One day I’d like to see the $25,000 but right now I’m trying to build the ridership first,” Zado said. “I mean $5,000 would be an awesome feat for us to do this year.”

The ride takes place on Sunday, July 7 with registration beginning at 10 a.m. at Weaver’s Leather in Langford located at 2924 Jacklin Rd. Kickstands will be up at 11 a.m.

There will be a barbecue and door prizes following the ride.

More information about Ride for Doug can be found here.

Donations for the Ride for Doug Vancouver Island edition can be received here.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: One hound, two hound, greyhound
Next story
Cyclist injured after hitting fawn on Munn Road

Just Posted

Cyclist injured after hitting fawn on Munn Road

A cyclist was taken to hospital after running into a deer on… Continue reading

Island motorcycle ride will raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Former Langford firefighter hoping to increase ridership

WATCH: One hound, two hound, greyhound

The Northwest Canadian Greyhound League hosted a meet and greet on Saturday at Petsmart

Victoria rower Trish Mara ready for Pan Am debut

Returning from injury, 29-year-old sets sights on podium

City of Colwood looks to create new plan to revitalize Colwood Corners area

New area plan could accelerate development in town centre

UPDATED: Washington man guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Duncan woman found safe and sound on Heather Mountain after two-day ordeal

Alone, lost on the mountain with a chilly wet night setting in, the lost hiker did everything right

‘Almost supernatural:’ orcas active around Nanaimo

Though still a threatened eco-type, transient killer whales appear to be ‘growing at a healthy rate’

Most Read