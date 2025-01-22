Island nurses go back to school to help beat HPV-related cancers

Nurses will be offering grade 11 and 12 students the HPV vaccine

Island Health nurses are visiting schools across the region in the coming weeks to offer the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to grade 11 and 12 students.

The vaccine helps protect against types of HPV that can cause cancers of the cervix, anus, mouth and throat, penis, vagina, and vulva, as well as genital warts. The vaccine benefits everyone, no matter their sex, gender, sexual orientation, or sexual activity status.

“Nurses continue to routinely visit students in grade 6 to offer the HPV vaccine and now we are offering this to students who may have missed it in the past,” says medical health officer Dr. Christina Kay. “When given at a young age, the HPV vaccine is nearly 100 per cent effective at preventing infection of the most common types of HPV that can cause cervical cancer, other cancers, and genital warts.”

Across Island Health in 2023, an average 55 per cent of children in grade 6 were immunized for HPV (North Island 47 per cent, Central Vancouver Island 53.9 per cent, South Vancouver Island 65 per cent).

Sasha Henyk, a grade 12 student, moved to Courtenay from Ukraine two years ago. After talking to her parents, family doctor and a counsellor she decided getting the vaccine could protect her health in the future.

“I got my HPV vaccine this summer and I’m really glad I did,” Henyk said. “As a teenager it’s easy to forget about your health because there’s a lot to think about. And that’s why I got my HPV vaccine done, so there would be one less thing to worry about.”

HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections that can be transmitted both sexually and through skin-to-skin contact. About 75 per cent of sexually active people who have not received their HPV vaccination will get an HPV infection at some point in their lives, according to the Canadian Cancer Society. Sexual intercourse is not necessary to get infected; anyone who has any kind of oral, genital or anal sexual contact can get HPV. While most infections will go away on their own, some will not and can become cancerous over time.

“The HPV vaccine is safe,” says Dr. Kay. “More than 200 million doses of the HPV vaccine have been given worldwide. Over 15 years of monitoring continues to show that the vaccine is safe and effective.”

Parents, caregivers and students will receive a letter from Island Health through their schools in January and February informing them of the upcoming immunization clinics.

The vaccine is free for youth in B.C. ages nine to 18. Students who miss the immunization clinics in school can get immunized at participating pharmacies, public health units, primary care providers and community health centres. Two doses of vaccine are currently recommended for nine to 14-year-olds and three doses are recommended for ages 15 and older.

HPV vaccine is also recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), but not provided free in B.C., for individuals ages 19 to 45 years and males 19 years and older who have sex with men. HPV vaccine is available for purchase at pharmacies and travel clinics.

Learn more by visiting the Immunize BC and HealthLinkBC websites: immunizebc.ca/vaccines/hpv