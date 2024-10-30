Island officials apologize to K’ómoks First Nation for heritage site damage

Comox Valley Regional District apologizing for damaging K’ómoks Cultural Heritage Sites during Denman Island trail construction

The Comox Valley Regional District is apologizing for damaging both registered and unregistered K’ómoks Cultural Heritage Sites during construction of the Denman Cross Island Trail.

In doing so, the CVRD caused unnecessary harm to the K’ómoks First Nation (K’ómoks) that could have been prevented had the proper procedures been followed.

Since the incident occurred in the fall of 2023, the CVRD has been working through a restorative justice process with K’ómoks to investigate the site and identify and complete remedial actions. CVRD has also identified where internal process errors occurred that led to these contraventions. The restorative justice process engages those involved in harmful events in dialogue about harm, reparation, accountability, and supports — while addressing the needs of all parties.

“On behalf of the CVRD board and staff, we deeply regret this incident and are committed to moving forward in a positive way," said CVRD Chair Will Cole-Hamilton.

"At the same time, we know that once a site is disturbed the damage is irreparable and that piece of history is lost forever. That is why we must take all necessary steps to ensure that we are following the correct processes to prevent something like this from happening again. It is important that we share our experience with the community so that we can all understand the importance of undertaking the appropriate permitting before disturbing ground in culturally sensitive areas.”

Through subsequent staff-to-staff engagement about the permitting process, as well as dialogue with the province through a restorative justice process, several steps have been identified to address the harms caused by these errors.

These steps include offsetting K’ómoks First Nation staff costs incurred in relation to this incident, as well as a donation towards the Nation’s repatriation priorities. The regional district also commits to improving internal procedures and providing further education for its staff about K’ómoks’ Cultural Heritage Policy permitting process through workshops and the CVRD’s employee onboarding program.

These actions to be undertaken by the CVRD will help the regional district and the Nation move forward from this incident together with the goal of ensuring a strong working relationship moving forward.

The K’ómoks Cultural Heritage Investigation Permit (CHIP) is a step towards reconciliation that gives K’ómoks the ability to further document and protect its Cultural Heritage. The CVRD has applied CHIP to several capital projects, including the Sewer Conveyance Project which will replace the sewer pipe running through IR#1 and impact known culturally sensitive areas.

The CVRD acknowledges the importance of the CHIP, including increasing awareness of K’ómoks Cultural History and preventing damage and destruction to archaeological sites. The permit is a way to move forward in developing pathways to site protection, community stewardship and co-management. Following the CHIP process also reduces potential project shutdowns, delays and costs.

For more information about the K’ómoks First Nation CHIP, visit: komoks.ca/chip