Island Outfitters, which was ravaged by a fire in early January, will be re-opening their store in a new location in View Royal this fall. (Facebook/Island Outfitters)

Island Outfitters moves to View Royal this fall

Closed after a fire to start 2020, outdoors business takes over old electronics site

The owners of a small Saanich business devastated by a fire in January are moving to the West Shore this fall.

Island Outfitters, an outdoor equipment store, plans to move into 1681-A Island Hwy, the former site of Mad Man McKays in View Royal.

“We cannot be more excited to get back to what we love,” states a post on the business Facebook page. “We hope that you love the new location as much as we do. Thank you for your patience over the last few months. We cannot wait to see you all soon.”

The Saanich business, previously located in the 3300-block of Douglas Street, has been closed since the fire on Jan. 4 just after 6:30 a.m. Saanich fire and police departments determined that fire was arson.

There were no injuries as the store was closed at the time, but the damage was “extensive”, according to Saanich police.

The owners took to social media a month after the fire to share more than 30 photos of the damage, including blackened walls, melted insulation and charred inventory. In February, the owners said the team was working with their insurance company to determine how to move forward.

An opening date for the new location of Island Outfitters in View Royal has yet to be confirmed.

– with files from Nina Grossman and Devon Bidal

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Island Outfitters owners share damage caused by fire that ravaged store

ALSO READ: Saanich police say blaze at Island Outfitters was arson

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Small BusinessView Royal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Garneau, Champagne pan Iranian report on downing of PS752 as limited, selective

Just Posted

Victoria ready to welcome drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis

Machines that supply clean opioids through a palm scan coming to five locations across the country

Noisy roadwork ahead for McKenzie Avenue as Saanich paving project begins

Work takes place 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Borden Street to Braefoot Road

UPDATED: Chemical explosion at University of Victoria leaves one person with minor injuries

Injured woman ‘doing well and expected to make a full recovery,’ boyfriend says

Island Outfitters moves to View Royal this fall

Closed after a fire to start 2020, outdoors business takes over old electronics site

VIDEO: Internet bhangra sensation, Black Press Media journalist make dance mash-up

Saanich News’ Devon Bidal, Gurdeep Pander combine Bhangra, Highland dance

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

New blended data platform at Grieg fish farms help forecast oceanic events

On-site data combined with public oceanography and meteorology will be shared with stakeholders

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

Most Read