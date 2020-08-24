Island Outfitters moves to View Royal this fall

Closed after a fire to start 2020, outdoors business takes over old electronics site

Island Outfitters, which was ravaged by a fire in early January, will be re-opening their store in a new location in View Royal this fall. (Facebook/Island Outfitters)

The owners of a small Saanich business devastated by a fire in January are moving to the West Shore this fall.

Island Outfitters, an outdoor equipment store, plans to move into 1681-A Island Hwy, the former site of Mad Man McKays in View Royal.

“We cannot be more excited to get back to what we love,” states a post on the business Facebook page. “We hope that you love the new location as much as we do. Thank you for your patience over the last few months. We cannot wait to see you all soon.”

The Saanich business, previously located in the 3300-block of Douglas Street, has been closed since the fire on Jan. 4 just after 6:30 a.m. Saanich fire and police departments determined that fire was arson.

There were no injuries as the store was closed at the time, but the damage was “extensive”, according to Saanich police.

The owners took to social media a month after the fire to share more than 30 photos of the damage, including blackened walls, melted insulation and charred inventory. In February, the owners said the team was working with their insurance company to determine how to move forward.

An opening date for the new location of Island Outfitters in View Royal has yet to be confirmed.

– with files from Nina Grossman and Devon Bidal

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Island Outfitters owners share damage caused by fire that ravaged store

ALSO READ: Saanich police say blaze at Island Outfitters was arson

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Small BusinessView Royal