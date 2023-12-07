Island pair arrested, charged with forcible confinement, extortion, assault

Campbell River Street Crime Unit uncovers situation during drug trafficking investigation

Campbell River RCMP arrested and charged two men in connection with a case of forcible confinement and assault.

While conducting a drug trafficking investigation in August, members of the Campbell River Street Crime Unit recovered evidence of a male who had been forcibly confined and “badly assaulted” with a weapon on a previous date, according to Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre. Police believed the incident was targeted.

Following an investigation, two men were arrested on Dec. 3 and on Dec. 4, Jeremy Calvert and Derrin Boyes appeared in court, charged with six offences including forcible confinement, extortion, attempting to pervert, defeat or obstruct justice, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats, according to Const. Tyre. Trial dates have yet to be set.

If you have information regarding criminal activity in Campbell River, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

