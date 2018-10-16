Photo submitted

Island pot smokers won’t be allowed to light up on the ski hill

Mount Washington maintains smoke-free policy in light of marijuana legalization

Mount Washington Apline Resort’s smoke-free policy will not change with the legalization of marijuana on Wednesday.

“The entire resort property is smoke free,” said Sheila Rivers, marketing manager at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. “So that includes cigarettes to any type of cannabis product. Whether you’re in front of the alpine lodge or on the lifts or groomed runs or nordic area, that’s all the resort’s property.”

The ban also extends to the parking lots.

This will be the first winter season with the smoke-free policy in place as it was first introduced June 1, 2018, but Rivers says they have gotten very positive feedback from resort users.

“A lot of our guests, especially the ones who are coming through with massive school groups, were encountering a lot of problems when they’re stepping off of their buses or coming out of their cars,” she said. “We had tons of teachers, tons of parents calling in saying this is crazy, we’re here for fresh alpine air, and we get off into the parking lot and it’s just this cloud of smoke.”

Rivers adds that Mount Washington is in the business of outdoor activities, so the resort hopes to promote healthy lifestyles in any way they can.

“It’ll definitely be something we encounter again as we go into our winter season and obviously with the legislation changing, but it’s been great,” she said. “We’ve had great feedback from our guests, so it’s something we’re really keen to continue on with.”

Previous story
Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’
Next story
Saanich homeless campers ‘apprehensive’ about pending police action

Just Posted

Vancouver Island leads nation in medically assisted deaths

Island residents choose assisted death five times more than other Canadians

Greater Victoria municipalities will consider at least seven applications for private pot stores

Victoria will eventually consider six applications, while Sooke will consider one

New Victoria ReStore location opens Oct. 27

New Tillicum location helps bargain hunters and Habitat for Humanity

Saanich homeless campers ‘apprehensive’ about pending police action

No police are currently on site after provincial government issued notice of eviction

Wait times for ICBC road tests increase in Victoria

Increase has no connection with tests becoming more challenging: ICBC

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

Robert Barron column: Glad straps no longer used in schools

You would have to hold out your hands, palms up to expose the most sensitive parts

Island pot smokers won’t be allowed to light up on the ski hill

Mount Washington maintains smoke-free policy in light of marijuana legalization

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Most Read