Island RCMP investigating teen’s death at Comox Lake

Comox Valley RCMP are investigating a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old man at Comox Lake.

On July 5 at approximately 9:45 p.m., first responders were called to the area known as Devil’s Ladder at Comox Lake, where it was reported that a youth had jumped from a cliff into the water and failed to resurface. Nearby paddleboarders located the young man and immediately began CPR. Firefighters arrived shortly after and took over life-saving efforts. The youth was transported to a local hospital, where he was sadly pronounced deceased.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the community," said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

"A young life, just 17 years old — it’s a tragedy that touches everyone, whether you knew him personally or not."

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, and by what means the youth came to his death. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that criminality was involved.

Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigations, no further information will be released.

- Comox Valley RCMP