Island RCMP officers will come bearing ‘trauma bears’ in delicate situations

Crime Stoppers Central Vancouver Island purchases 700 plush toys for police detachments

Children who have undergone traumatic experiences will have something to hold onto when police arrive at the scene.

Central Vancouver Island Crime Stoppers has bought more than 700 trauma bears for RCMP detachments in Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, Port Alberni, Oceanside, Gabriola, Ucluelet, Tofino, Salt Spring Island, North Cowichan/Duncan and Shawnigan Lake.

According to an RCMP press release, a civilian employee at the Nanaimo detachment approached the organization and raised awareness about the value that stuffed animals have in comforting children who have witnessed or experienced trauma. The bears will be distributed in detachments and so that officers can give the toys as gifts to calm children and ease the interview process.

The majority of the bears are earmarked for the Nanaimo detachment while the remaining will be taken to the other detachments by Crime Stoppers volunteers.

“It’s amazing that how something so small can have such a significant impact … Having worked the front line for many years, I have seen first-hand the impact these bears can have,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release. “They are a tried and proven calming mechanism for young children who may be traumatized or simply overwhelmed when speaking with a police officer.”

Central Vancouver Island Crime Stoppers serves communities from Mill Bay to Bowser and the west coast of the Island.

To submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at http://cvicrimestoppers.com.

READ ALSO: Police and volunteers on the mid Island recognize National Crime Stoppers Month