Island RCMP seek to identify 3 suspects in attempted home invasion

Three masked suspects believed to be involved with an attempted home invasion on Masters Road

The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three masked suspects believed to be involved with an attempted home invasion on Masters Road, that occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Oct. 18.

The three suspects are described as follows:

Suspect#1

- Caucasian male

- approximately 20-35 yrs old

- medium build

- Black or dark brown hair

- Extended sideburns and scruffy facial hair

Suspect #2

- Female

- approximately 18-28 yrs old

- slender to athletic build

- possibly has purple or red highlights in hair

Suspect #3

- Caucasian male

- medium to athletic build

The Campbell River RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information regarding this matter to contact them at 250-286-6221. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.